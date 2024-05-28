Cricket Cranes fall to Namibia by 5 Wickets in warm-up match

Uganda Cricket Cranes fell to Namibia by 5 wickets this morning as they started warm up preparations for next week's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan. Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first. Uganda put up 134 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs before Namibia chased the total in 18.5 overs, scoring 135 runs for the loss of 5 wickets to win by 5 wickets. Coach Abhay Sharma says there is a lot of positives to pick from the game but also pointed out the areas that need to be improved before next week