Crested Cranes coach Lutalo summons 47 players CECAFA, AFCON preps

Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo has summoned a group of 47 players as the team prepares for the Women CECAFA Championships and Africa Women's Cup of Nations. Lutalo said the CECAFA tournament will be used to prepare for the Nations Cup and believes his technical team did a thorough job in team selection. The team enters the residential camp on the 7th of May.