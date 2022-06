Crested Cranes beat Burundi 3-1 to claim CECAFA title

Uganda’s national women’s football team the Crested Cranes have today claimed their first Cecafa Women’s Senior Championships trophy. This after the national side stopped Burundi by 3 -1 goals in the final, played at the Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja. Uganda’s goals were scored by Sandra Nabweteme and Fazilah Ikwaput. The speaker of Parliament Anita Among graced the finals and awarded the team with UGX 20 million.