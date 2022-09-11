CORPORATE GAMES: Teams engage in football, wood-ball, chess, athletics

The third outing of the corporate games has taken place in Kyambogo with corporate companies competing in sports disciplines including football, wood-ball, chess, and athletics among others. Meanwhile, as participants in the games, C-Care medical group has partnered with organisers to provide their health services for the participating teams in the games. The games will have seven more outings with more teams expected to join in.