COMMONWEALTH GAMES NETBALL: She cranes confident of state of preparations

The national netball team, the She Cranes continue to harness their skills at the TLC court in Kamwokya in preparation for the forth coming commonwealth games. Now, head coach Fred Mugerwa says most of the technical work has been done save for the final team formation that he will decide after the arrival of shooters Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba from their clubs in England.