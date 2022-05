COMMONWEALTH GAMES LAUNCH: Uganda to send over 80 athletes to Birmingham

Over 80 athletes are set to participate in the coming Commonwealth Games scheduled to run between 28 July and 8 August. The athletes will compete in various sports disciplines including, Rugby, Athletics, and Netball among others. The state minister for sports Hamson Obua launched the games today and confirmed the government's preparedness to fund the athletes in Birmingham with Shs. 7.1 billion was put aside for the games.