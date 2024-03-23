Citing the importance of a Golf caddie

Worldwide, when a golf player posts good results, all the credit and praise are poured on them alone, often disregarding their handler known as the Caddie. However, within golf circles, a caddie is regarded as an integral part of the game to the extent that professionalism in the sport demands that a golfer should have a contracted caddie before embarking on a season or a particular tournament. It is against this backdrop that NTV Sport set out on the task to interrogate the role of a caddie in golf.