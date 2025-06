Acholi elders dismiss claims of land ownership by balaalo

A joint forum of elders from the Acholi sub-region have dismissed claims by migrant herdsmen, also known as Balaalo, that they own land there. The elders insist that land in Acholi is communally owned and does not belong to any individual or family, indicating that land transactions there are null and void. A section of the herdsmen have been claiming to have genuinely purchased land in the area.