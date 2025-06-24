Cooperatives transforming households in Igara

In the lush highlands of Igara district, Western Uganda a region famed for its tea, a quiet financial revolution is taking root. Once defined by subsistence farming, the area is now home to thriving cooperatives, some boasting savings and share capital in the billions and memberships exceeding 20,000 people. Among them, the Igara Bushenyi Tea Farmers SACCO is showing what’s possible, with members investing in tea processing, poultry, piggery, and garment businesses. In this report, we dig deeper to answer a critical national question: Are Ugandans truly being lifted from poverty into the money economy?