Speaker Among, nine others go through unopposed in NRM primaries

Ten aspirants vying for the National Resistance Movement party flag for parliamentary seats have sailed through unopposed, saving themselves from a looming battle in the primaries.W hile this could translate into an outright entry into parliament for some NRM heavyweights, the others have an uphill task of battling it out with other political contestants. However, the Kitgum Woman Parliamentary seat contestant Lillian Aber is ironically delighted to have competitors in the race.