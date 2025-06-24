Uganda’s $10bn oil dream nears reality

The East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline is entering its final stretch, with developers racing to meet the 2026 deadline. Construction of the 1,443-kilometer pipeline is now 62% complete. Meanwhile, the workforce that will operate the pipeline is also nearing the end of its training, gaining hands-on experience in countries with active oil infrastructure. A total of 141 trainees are preparing to take full charge of operations on both the Ugandan and Tanzanian sides.