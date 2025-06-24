Pride bank, government unveil interest-free loans for large-scale farmers

In Uganda, agricultural financing has long been a complex issue, with many banks viewing the sector as too risky. But there’s promising news for farmers. If you own 50 acres of land or more, you could soon benefit from an interest-free loan, part of a 5 billion shillings initiative. This comes after Pride Bank transitions from a Microfinance institution to a fully-fledged commercial bank, in partnership with the government. Alongside this milestone, the bank has also launched five new commercial products designed to support the growing needs of entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.