Authorities alarmed by residents misusing mosquito nets

Authorities in Luweero and Nakasongola districts are concerned that many residents are misusing mosquito nets, which is why malaria cases there are on the rise. According to the Ministry of Health, 40 out of every 100 hospital visits in Nakasongola test positive for Malaria. The Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine, has expressed frustration with these statistics, calling for more action to combat the high incidence.