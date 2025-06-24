Ssenyonyi roots for supplementary budget to pay teachers

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi is calling on government to pass a supplementary budget to address the concerns of Arts and Humanities teachers, who are currently on strike, demanding a salary enhancement. Ssenyonyi says it is unfair for the Arts teachers to earn less than their science counterparts. He adds that the ongoing disparities in salaries have led to disagreements and current industrial action, which is affecting learners.