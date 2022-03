BUSITEMA SPORTS COMPLEX: Major puzzle as 60,000 seater stadium is planned

Busitema University is looking to put up a 60,000 seater sports complex to help enhance sports development in Eastern Uganda. The complex is estimated to cost nearly 600bn shillings. The sports facility will include all outdoor and indoor sports. It will also house hostels to accommodate tourists that visit the area for the baboons of Busitema.