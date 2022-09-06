BUL FC to face Egypt's Future Football club

Uganda cup champions BUL FC will travel to Kampala on Friday this week from their base in Jinja one day to their CAF Confederations cup game against Future Football club of Egypt. The Jinja-based side will play their continental game at the St Mary Stadium in Kitende on Saturday. Coach Alex Isabirye says his side will not need to acclimatise with the artificial turf at Kitende before playing their maiden CAF confederation game. However, Isabirye is confident his charges are set to win the game on Saturday.