Bul FC and NEC FC gear up for tense league clash tomorrow

Bul FC and NEC FC are set for a closely contested league game tomorrow at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. Bul FC, coming off a 1-1 draw in their previous game, aims to maintain its position at the league summit with 25 points. Meanwhile, NEC FC, having defeated URA at home in Lugogo, is geared up for a competitive encounter.