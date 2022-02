Bul beats Wakiso Giants 2-0, URA FC stops Gadafi FC 2-1

In local football, Peter Oketch sealed Bul FC’s victory with a 90-minute strike to hand his side a 2-0 victory over Wakiso Giants, in the Startimes Uganda Premier League at Bugembe stadium. Earlier in the 26th-minute man of the Match, Richard Wandyaka put the hosts ahead with a brilliant strike. Elsewhere URA FC beat Gadafi FC 2-1 as Vipers SC and Onduparaka FC grabbed 3-1 victories over Arua Hill and Busoga United respectively.