Bugerere county team unveils new committee for Masaza cup

As teams prepare for this year's edition of the Buganda Kingdom Masaza Cup, officials of the Bugerere County Team, led by the Bugerere Ssaza chief, Samuel Ssemugooma Mugerere, unveiled a new committee that will spearhead this year's campaign. Andrew Ssekitto, the team manager, stated that their priority is to focus on identifying and grooming homegrown talent to enable them to feature in this year’s Masaza Cup competition.