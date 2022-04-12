BUGANDA KINGDOM TEAM: Unveiled team to play against Uganda cranes

Buganda government minister in charge of Sports and recreation Henry Sekabembe has unveiled the first ever kingdom football team ahead of its maiden game against the Uganda Cranes. The team that was selected from the recently concluded Masaza cup competitions will play against the national football team the Cranes this Friday at Wakisha stadium the home of Uganda's premier league side Wakiso Giants football club. Former Uganda Cranes and KCCA FC defender Richard Malinga will coach the team assisted by Buwekula FC coach Frank Mulindwa.