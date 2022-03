Buddu beats Buweekula 2-0 in Masaza Cup finals

In local football, Buddu has beaten Buwekula by 2-0 to win the Masaza Cup for only the second time. The final was graced by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronaldo Muwenda Mutebi II, in a game that produced a lot of fanfare at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.