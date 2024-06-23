BOXING: Ukasha Matovu beats Edward Mukwaya in boxing tourney

Fans were treated to scintillating action as week three of the Boxing Champions League took centre stage last evening at the indoor arena in Lugogo. Notable performances included Cobap Boxing Club's Ukasha Matovu beating Edward Mukwaya of Kiwatule Boxing Club in the lightweight category. Later, Lukanga's Owen Kibira out-punched Bashir Serugo of Zebra Boxing Club in the middleweight category, among other bouts. The competition also included ladies' bouts.