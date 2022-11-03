BOXING TUNE UP BOUTS: Burundi set to take on Uganda bombers

Uganda and Burundi national boxing teams will face off this weekend at the MTN arena in Lugogo in the first-ever friendly International engagement between the two sides. This is as both national teams seek to strengthen their pugilists in preparation for international fights due next year. The Burundi national team of six pugilists trained at the Lugogo boxing gym this moment in preparation for their bouts on the weekend. Sula Kamogo is the chief executive officer of Top boys promotion and he explains the motive behind the friendly bouts between Uganda and Burundi.