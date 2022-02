BOXING PREVIEW: Dozens prepare for the start of pro boxing season

Tomorrow marks the return of professional boxing bouts in Uganda after nearly two years. Today, the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission carried out weigh-ins for boxers ahead of tomorrow’s bouts at Land Star hotel in Makindye. UPBC president Salim Uhuru said the commission considered the fact that boxers have almost no money and waived registration fees and also promised to see that prize money is increased.