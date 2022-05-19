BOXING DEVELOPMENT: Initiative seeks to develop young talent

Uganda’s boxing fraternity is set to benefit from the Gloves and Glory five points program targeting to groom young talent by giving them both local and international exposure in a bid to promote and develop the once one sport in the country. The program also seeks to establish a state of the art independent boxing arena and also tap into the wisdom of local boxing legends to mentor young pugilists through periodic coaching sessions. Pioneered by Englishman Marcos Warren and local boxing promoter Edie Bazira, the initiative has already rolled out in some areas including providing sponsorships for young boxers in various schools.