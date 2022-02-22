BEGINNING A NEW ERA: Bwogi and Semujju join professional boxing

Uganda’s 2021 Olympians Shadir Musa Bwogi and David Semujju have officially crossed from Amateur to professional boxing following recent misunderstandings with the Uganda Boxing federation. The duo was on Tuesday unveiled by 12 Sports Rounds ahead of their maiden professional engagements due on 1st April at the Philp Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Two main fights featuring Shadir Musa against Herbert Mugarura and David Semujju taking on Hamza Latino are among the fifteen bouts organized to entertain revellers on fouls day.