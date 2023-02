BASKETBALL STAR SHEILLA LAMUNU: Gazelles’ player targets NBA deal

Youngster Sheila Lamunu earned her first summon to the senior Women's National Basketball team ahead of Uganda's participation in the forthcoming Zone Five Afro-Basketball qualifiers. The national junior basketball team graduate hopes to impress new coach Alberto Antuna and make the final selection of the 12 players who will represent the country when the championship kicks off on the 11th of February at the Lugogo indoor stadium.