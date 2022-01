BADMINTON: Tournament starts today

The 2022 CFK Badminton Tournament kicked off this morning at the CFK academy in Kampala. This year’s tourney acts as a tune-up Championship for some locally based players set to feature in next Month’s Thomas and Uber Badminton Championship which will be hosted here in Uganda. Fred Kirabo hopes the 7m cash prize will spur on competitors to bring out their best while tournament sponsor Vaheed Mohammed says his concern was mainly for the players’ welfare.