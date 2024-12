BADMINTON: Ndejje university beat Mbogo high warriors in super league

Ndejje University scored 44 points to beat Mbogo High Warriors in the finals of the second edition of the Super category in the national badminton Super League in the games played at Mbogo High School. Meanwhile, SH badminton team dethroned CFK from the corporate league. The Uganda Badminton Federation was impressed by the team's turn and they expect more participants next year.