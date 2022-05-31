Government working towards reducing child abuse cases
Fort Portal pilgrims arrive at Namugongo catholic shrine
MARTYRS’ DAY: Update on preparations at Anglican site
FY 2021/22 BUDGET: ICT players challenge government
COST OF LIVING: Fuel prices hit cost of food
RISING COMMODITY PRICES: Traders protest government inaction
Special prayers to be held for those who died for Islam
Meet the man who designed the catholic martyrs’ shrine
MARTYRS’ DAY: Preparations for first celebrations in two years in high gear
Choirs prepare for the big Martyrs’ day
Government to launch policy to keep girls in school
LAND COMPENSATION: Minister Kasaija admits UGX10.6bn was irregularly paid out
Government launches policy to manage personal data
Omoro by-election was fraught with irregularities - NUP
Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago highlights challenges in city management