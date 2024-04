2024 National Rally Championship: Masaka event set for intense competition

The 2024 title points will be at stake as rally crews traverse the great Masaka region in the second event of the national rally calendar scheduled for April 12th to 14th. The 127-kilometer event, starting with a super special stage at E Villas Park in Kalisiizo, will feature a battle between championship leader Jas Mangat and homeboy Ponsiano Lwakataka.