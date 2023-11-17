200 golfers expected to participate in Kinyara Golf Open

A ten million shillings kit will once again be at stake for the professional golfers at this year’s Kinyara Open golf championship due to tee off next weekend on 24 and 25th November. A record two Hundred golfers are expected to turn up for the championship who hole in one winner at hole number 7 will walk away with half a ton of Sugar alongside other prizes. The two-day event will see the professional golfer play 36 holes over two days while their gross amateur counterparts will play 18 holes on the final day of the championship.