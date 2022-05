WOMEN’S CRICKET: Victoria Pearls triumph 3-2 over hosts Nepal

Uganda women's cricket team the Victoria Pearls triumphed 3-2 over hosts Nepal in their 5 game series clash in Kathmandu. The guests won the first 3 games before going down in the final two games. The series win will see the ladies improve in their ranking in world cricket. The team are currently ranked 21st in the world.