Uganda's badminton team set for All Africa Senior Championships in Cameroon

Eight badminton players are set to take part in the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships that will start this Sunday in Douala, Cameroon. The team, under coach Ivan Karimunda, has been in residential training in Ndejje and feel they are ready to put up an outstanding show. On the ladies team is 2023 Africa Games gold medallists Fadillah Shamika, Husna Kobugabe, Gladys Mbabazi, and Tracy Naluwooza. The mens’ team has captain Amos Muyanja, Kenneth Mwambu, Augustus Owiny and Muzafaru Karimunda.