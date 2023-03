Schools compete in qualifiers ahead of May post Primary games

Jinja Secondary School Girls' football team proceeded to the Busoga regional qualifiers for the national post Primary schools games after beating Wairaka College by four goals to nil in the final of the district competition held at Holly cross college in Jinja. The district and zonal post-primary football, netball and basketball competitions are raging on across the country ahead of the national competitions due in Mbarara in May.