Namboole stadium tests its infrastructure

With just 5 days to go, the Mandela National Stadium is in final preparations for the upcoming double-header World Cup qualifiers between Uganda and Botswana on the 7th and Algeria on the 10th of this month. The stadium, which is getting ready to open its door to the international stage for the first time since November 19th 2019, is looking to put up a show reminiscent of yesteryears.