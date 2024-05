Group Stage Showdown:Masaka Secondary School vs. St Henry’s College Kitovu

Football fans in Masaka were treated to a mouthwatering Post Primary boys football derby between hosts Masaka secondary School and their co hosts St Henry’s College Kitovu in one of the games group stage decider played at the recreational grounds.The game that ended in a normal time goal less draw saw Masaka Secondary School progress to the round of sixteen on a 4 -3 spot kick score.