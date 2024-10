Fadillah Shamikah in quarterfinals of badminton international series

Ugandan badminton player Fadillah Shamikah has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Uganda International Badminton Series, currently being held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena. However, other Ugandan players, including Kenneth Mwambu, Muzafaru Lubega, and Tracy Naluwooza, were defeated by foreign opponents and are now focusing on the mixed and doubles events. The tournament, featuring 23 countries, continues tomorrow.