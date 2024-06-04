Church of Uganda pays off 60 billion(shs) loan acquired from Equity Bank

The Church of Uganda has completed the repayment of a 60 billion shillings loan which it acquired from Equity Bank for the construction of the Church House in Kampala. Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu celebrated that the structure is now under the full ownership of the Church after the payment of the balance of 9 billion Shillings. Kazimba made the revelation at the commemoration of the Martyrs' Day at Namugongo Anglican site which is being elevated from a parish to Archdeaconry.