President Museveni to campaign in Soroti for NRM candidate, Herbert Edmund Ariko

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to traverse the areas of Soroti, canvassing support for the NRM candidate, Herbert Edmund Ariko, in the Soroti City East by-election. The NRM has sent its bigwigs—the vice president, Jessica Alupo, prime minister Robina Nabanja and all Teso ministers who have been camped in Soroti since last Thursday. Yesterday, the political activist Kizza Besigye was in the city and is expected to campaign for the FDC candidate Moses Atan Okia in Otatai ward, Opiyai ward, and Opuyo. Attan lost the seat in May.