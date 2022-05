Pilgrim clergy clarify guidelines to follow ahead of Namugongo celebrations

Ahead of Uganda Martyrs day celebrations on Friday, Fort Portal Catholic Diocese has called upon pilgrims and all those set to attend the celebrations to observe Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, especially putting on face masks and washing of hands. While addressing journalists today in Kampala, the Bishop, Fort Portal Catholic Diocese, Father. Robert Muhiirwa noted that they still lack some funds.