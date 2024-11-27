ZIM Foundation calls for action to end maternal deaths in Bunyoro

Medical doctors under the ZIM Medical Foundation have called for community engagement to end maternal deaths in the Bunyoro region. The foundation, started by medical officers at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, wants community members to volunteer in the fight to eradicate maternal deaths in the Bunyoro region by 2030. According to reports from the regional referral hospital, over 700 deaths were registered out of 100,000 deliveries in the last financial year, while for every 1,000 deliveries, 80 children died in the same year at the facility.