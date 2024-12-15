Youth are being urged to embrace technical skills

Youth have been argued to embrace technical skills if they are to survive in this challenging era of unemployment. This call was made during the graduation ceremony at SOS Children Center Wakiso and at Hope International Technical Institute when over 300 youths were being awarded certificates of completion in Vocational skills in different disciplines. They have trained in the fields of Tailoring, Mechanical Engineering, and Plumbing among others, and have been given Start up kits to enable them to start up their own life.