Worry as labour exports to Kenya increase for domestic work

Leaders in Buduuda District are concerned about the increasing illegal exportation of labour to neighbouring Kenya. According to the Buduuda District Vice Chairperson Racheal Nabulo, on a daily basis there are buses that ferry people from the district to Kenya. Most of them, especially young girls go for domestic work whereas the youthful male as shamba boys. According to Nabulo on average about 50 residents leave Buduuda in search of employment in Kenya, the biggest percentage being the female and many wives have abandoned their homes.