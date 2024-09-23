World Rhinoceros Day: Protecting endangered species in Uganda

World Rhinoceros Day is marked globally today and aims to raise awareness about protecting this critically endangered species. The day’s theme is "Keep the Five Alive," emphasizing the importance of protecting all five rhino species: White, Black, Greater One-Horned, Javan, and Sumatran. In Uganda, the number of rhinoceroses had begun to expand rapidly, but in 2021, four rhinos died. In 2017, an ownership dispute arose at this tourist gem, which sprawls across 62 square kilometers, pitting the land lessor, businessman Capt. Joseph Charles Roy, against the sanctuary's administrators, led by the Executive Director of the Rhino Fund Uganda, Angie Genade, resulted in the cancellation of the contract.