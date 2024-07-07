World Bank calls for use of technology to boost agriculture sector

The World Bank together with the. Ministry of Agriculture is calling for more use of technology to advance agricultural production and productivity. This comes at a time when now people can access agriculture inputs online, and access financing easily as well as profile their products online. Such technologies have reduced person-to-person interactions which has reduced cases of middlemen and third parties cheating farmers. The innovations have also made the transfer of money from buyer to seller faster and more secure. The company that is taking the lead in the developments is Mcash which has been recognized with the Paytech Award from England in recognition of its contributions to technological advancement in agriculture.