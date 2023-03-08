Women’s Day: President Museveni advises on wealth fragmentation, poverty

President Yoweri says the matter of wealth fragmentation after the head of a family dies, should be addressed as it can lead to aggression to poverty. The President believes that one way to address this problem is through the collective use of family wealth to maximise profits. He spoke during the women's day celebrations in Kiruhura District where he called on Ugandans to stop making excuses as it is possible to get out of poverty.