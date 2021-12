Will alternative activities end insecurity in Karamoja?

Karamoja sub-region has been in the news lately due to the increasing insecurity. Although the UPDF stepped in to restore some order, civil society activists are concerned about the proliferation of arms in the region which may derail the peace efforts. Now some civil society actors have embarked on skilling warriors with life skills in exchange for their guns - a move they say will bring lasting peace to the region.