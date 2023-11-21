Wife and accomplices charged in Henry Katanga's murder case

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, has approved criminal charges against Molly Katanga, the wife of businessman Henry Katanga, who was fatally shot on November 1, 2023, inside his Mbuya residence, a Kampala suburb. Abodo has also authorized charges of destroying evidence against Patricia Kakwenza and Martha Nkwanzi Katanga for tampering with the crime scene. Additionally, charges of accessory to murder have been approved against George Amanyire and Charles Otai for aiding the suspects in evading punishment.