Why more motorists are opting for hybrid cars

It is becoming common on Kampala streets to see hybrid vehicles, identifiable by the clearly labeled markings on the cars. These vehicles use conventional fuel and electricity, usually battery-powered. Mechanical experts and car dealers agree that the substantial benefits of hybrids include higher fuel economy, especially amidst the ever-increasing fuel prices. They say hybrid is the way to go, given the lower investments needed to keep the vehicles on the road compared to fully Electric Vehicles (EVs), which would require the purchase of charging systems to be installed across the country.